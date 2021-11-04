ANNAPOLIS, MD—Maryland’s COVID-19 health metrics continue to decline across the board, as the state has now surpassed more than 400,000 booster shots administered.

State health officials continue to strongly recommend that Marylanders eligible for a booster shot get one as soon as possible—particularly those with underlying health conditions and comorbidities.

To find a vaccine provider, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

Positivity Rate Drops Under 3%, Hospitalizations Under 600

Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate (2.95%) has declined by 42.2% since Aug. 22, and has dropped under 3% for the first time since July 30.

Maryland's COVID-19 case rate per 100K (11.8) has declined by 43.1% since Sept. 15.

Maryland's COVID-19 hospitalizations (568) have declined by 32.8% since Sept. 9, and are down 70.9% from their peak.

The state is reporting a total offive pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations, which represents 0.8% of total COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide.

More Than 8.5 Million Vaccinations, More Than 400,000 Booster Shots Administered

To date, Maryland has reported8,537,704 vaccinations, including415,734 booster shots.

98.8% of Marylanders 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

86.5% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

85.5% of Marylanders 12 and olderhave received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Official data is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

