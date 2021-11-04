ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan made the following comments at the start of yesterday’s meeting of the Board of Public Works:

“I want to begin this morning by offering my congratulations to Glenn Youngkin on his victory in the Virginia governor’s race.

“I was proud to support Glenn because just like I have here in Maryland, he focused on bringing Virginians together and promoting common-sense policies to lower taxes, empower parents, and support law enforcement.

“Throughout the campaign, Glenn and I have been having discussions about how we plan to work together on regional issues, from Chesapeake Bay restoration to advancing our Traffic Relief Plan to build a new American Legion Bridge and to fix the Capital Beltway.

“I look forward to meeting with the governor-elect in the coming weeks to discuss all of our shared priorities for the region.”

