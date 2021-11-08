ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today accepted the final certified legislative and congressional maps submitted by the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission and transmitted them to the Maryland General Assembly. The governor also signed a proclamation calling for a special session of the General Assembly beginning Monday, Dec. 6 for the purpose of acting on the commission’s maps.

The new maps were formally presented to the governor by the commission’s three co-chairs, Judge Alexander Williams, Jr., Dr. Kathleen Hetherington, and Walter Olson.

“This is a great day for the State of Maryland and for democracy,” said Governor Hogan. “On behalf of all the people of Maryland, I want to express our appreciation to the members of the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission for their service to our state. I want to thank them for conducting their business with integrity in a completely open and transparent manner, and most especially for their incredible efforts to finally restore fairness and competitiveness to Maryland elections.”

Fair Legislative and Congressional Maps. The final maps submitted from the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission are available here. Pursuant to the executive order, Governor Hogan will transmit these maps—without changes—to the General Assembly.

About the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission. The nine-person commission was established in January by executive order and charged with drawing fair legislative and congressional maps for the 2022 elections. The maps submitted from the commission do not take into account the residency of any incumbents or candidates for office.

Commission members, which included three Republicans, three Democrats, and three Independents, were selected to be independent from legislative influence, impartial, and representative of the state’s diversity and geographical, racial, and gender makeup.

Over the past seven months, the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission has:

Held 36 public meetings with more than 4,000 attendees

with more than Provided an online mapping application portal for the public to prepare and submit maps

for the public to prepare and submit maps Received a total of86 map submissionsfor consideration

Governor Hogan’s Leadership on Redistricting.Recent redistricting cycles have earned Maryland the dubious distinction as one of the most gerrymandered states in the country. Throughout his time in office, Governor Hogan has led the charge for gerrymandering reform in Maryland and nationwide.

The Hogan administration repeatedly introduced the Redistricting Reform Act in an effort to take politicians and partisan politics out of the redistricting process. The General Assembly failed to ever bring the measure to the floor for a simple vote.

In 2018, Governor Hogan joined an amicus brief that was filed with the United State Supreme Court in support of the plaintiffs in Benisek v. Lamone, a case involving Maryland’s gerrymandered 6th congressional district.

The Maryland General Assembly’s Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission has yet to release a single draft congressional or legislative map for citizen input.

Like this: Like Loading...