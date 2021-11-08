On Thursday evening, October 28, Kleen Wave Auto Spa in Waldorf and sponsors donated 2000 dollars to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Youth Program, 2000 to the Southern Maryland Flag Football League, and 1500 to the Point of Change Jail and Street Ministry Inc in a ceremony on the final day of their five day Halloween Fundraiser.

Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis, 28thLegislative District presented Maryland Senate Citations during the ceremony to the four members of the Kleen Wave Auto Management Team for their efforts to support the community. Senator Ellis had also selected the Southern Maryland Flag Football League to receive their donation. Pastor John Lewis of Waldorf selected the Point of Change Jail and Street Ministry Inc.





Reggie Barksdale, center, Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis, 28th Legislative District, far right, and members of the Kleen Wave Auto Management Team present a facsimile check October 28 for $2000 donated to the Southern Maryland Youth Flag Football League as a result of the haunted Car Wash fundraiser October 20 through the 28th. Two thousand dollars was also donated to the Charles County Sheriff’s Department Youth Program and $1500 was given to Point of Change Jail and Street Ministry Inc. which had be chosen by Pastor John Lewis of Waldorf.

The Auto Spa held the Haunted Car Wash on October 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28 at their facility where cars filled with families drove through a gamut of ghosts, goblins, and demons before having their cars washed by more ghosts, goblins, and demons. This was the second year the Auto Spa had held the Halloween fundraiser.

The costumed Halloween characters that interacted with the cars and their occupants were volunteers and employees of the Kleen Wave Spa, according to a representative of the Kleen Wave Auto Management Team.

According to the Kleen Wave Auto Spa website, each automobile paid 20 dollars per car for the event, with the Auto Spa donating a portion of the proceeds to the three community programs.

Like this: Like Loading...