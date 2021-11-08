MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – The second-seeded St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team suffered a heartbreaking loss Friday night in the semifinals of the 2021 United East Conference Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament. St. Mary’s College (12-6-1) succumbed to a 1-0 overtime loss to No. 3 Lancaster Bible College (10-4-4) as the Chargers found the back of the net with 44 seconds left in the first extra frame.

How It Happened

Lancaster Bible was the aggressor in the first half, testing junior Liam deLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) and the Seahawks defense with four shots in the first 25 minutes.

The tables flipped in the second stanza as St. Mary's College picked up its offensive charge with eight shots. However, Isaac Barrow turned away all the shots on frame (6) to force the game into overtime.

In the extra frame, the Chargers edged St. Mary’s College, 2-1, in shots and capitalized on their lone corner kick asKedric Yoder’scorner kick found the head ofChad TolsonandTolsonfinished at the near post at 99:16 to send Lancaster Bible to the championship game.

Inside the Box Score

Shots finished equal at 11 apiece while Lancaster Bible owned a 4-2 margin in corners.

Top Performers

Sophomore midfielder Lucca Mazzola (Pasadena, Md./Spalding) paced the Seahawks on the night with three shots while deLone-Bellsey matched his season-best of seven saves.

Tolson led the Chargers with four shots while Barrow came up with seven saves in the team's fifth shutout of the season.

Notes

St. Mary’s College entered tonight’s game ranked seventh in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Region IV poll.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Season Complete

