ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The top-seeded St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team dropped a heartbreaking and thrilling 2-1 double-overtime decision to second-seeded Cabrini University (11-8) in the championship game of the 2021 Atlantic East Conference Tournament Saturday afternoon. With the loss, St. Mary’s College concludes its 2021 campaign with a 10-8 overall record.

How It Happened

Forty-seven seconds away from the game heading into shootouts, Cabrini came up with the game-winning goal as Caroline Gallagher, the Atlantic East’s top offensive player, drove in a quick, strong pass following a quick restart from the right side towards the far post and Adrianna Jones redirected the pass to give the Cavaliers’ their fifth conference title in program history.

The Seahawks drew first blood in the third minute as first-year forward Jill Hayden (Abell, Md./Chopticon) sent a pass from the left side towards the center of the circle and senior forward Kate Stevens (Crisfield, Md./Crisfield) collected the pass and did a quick turnaround shot into the far-right corner for the 1-0 Seahawk lead.

(Abell, Md./Chopticon) sent a pass from the left side towards the center of the circle and senior forward (Crisfield, Md./Crisfield) collected the pass and did a quick turnaround shot into the far-right corner for the 1-0 Seahawk lead. St. Mary’s College’s one-goal advantage would hold through the remainder of the first period as well as the second and third quarters.

The Seahawks controlled the tempo in the first half, outshooting Cabrini, 4-2, over the first 30 minutes before the Cavaliers turned it up a notch in the third frame with five shots and four penalty corners.

And just like the regular-season matchup, the St. Mary’s College defense fended off the Cavaliers for the majority of the game before Cabrini broke through in the 48th minute with an own goal as Shannon Agnew’s cross from the right side across the mouth of the cage was deflected in off a Seahawk stick.

In the first overtime period, senior Sophie Carlson (Churchville, Md./C. Milton Wright) dribbled through and past the entire Cavalier defense, taking an open shot on the run in the 64th minute which was just deflected out of bounds by Sara Hussey at the post.

Captains Celina Kaufman, Sammi Edwards, Gabrielle Corder, and Angelina Arter receiving 2021 AEC Runner-Up Plaque

Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

Cabrini edged the Seahawks, 17-13 (7-5), in shots and grabbed a 10-5 margin in corners.

Top Performer

Carlson paced St. Mary’s College with three shots while Hayden , Stevens , and seniors Gabrielle Corder (Centreville, Md./Queen Anne’s County) and Maddie Mayuga (Upper Marlboro, Md./Elizabeth Seton) each added two shots.

paced St. Mary’s College with three shots while , , and seniors (Centreville, Md./Queen Anne’s County) and (Upper Marlboro, Md./Elizabeth Seton) each added two shots. First-year goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) had a strong game for the Seahawks, coming up with a season-best five saves.

(Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) had a strong game for the Seahawks, coming up with a season-best five saves. For the Cavaliers, Courtney Keith was named the Tournament MVP after making three stops, including two in the first extra frame.

Gallagher finished with a game-high eight shots and the game-winning assist while Jones had three shots and the game-winning goal.

Notes

In its inaugural competition season in the Atlantic East Conference, the Seahawks claimed the regular-season title with an undefeated mark of 5-0 and the right to host throughout the 2021 Atlantic East Conference Championship Tournament.

Today’s appearance in the championship game marks the third time in program history that St. Mary’s College has played for a conference title but the first time that the Seahawks have hosted a championship game.

St. Mary’s College previously competed in a championship game in 2007 and 2008, taking on Salisbury University both times for a shot at the Capital Athletic Conference title.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Season Complete

Like this: Like Loading...