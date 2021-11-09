PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –Nov. 8, 2021–The Calvert County Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging, is hosting COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics at Calvert County senior centers, in collaboration with CalvertHealth. Vaccine clinics will be held throughout the remainder of the year at all three senior centers.

Individuals eligible for a booster shot include:

Those who are immunocompromised (please let the center know if you are immunocompromised as your booster dosing may be different than those who are not immunocompromised)

People 65 years and older

People 50-64 with underlying medical conditions

People 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

Individuals may choose which COVID-19 vaccine to receive as a booster shot and should contact their healthcare provider for questions about which vaccine booster is right for them. For more information and to register for a clinic, visit www.CalvertHealthMedicine.org/covid-19-senior-center-clinics.

For questions or assistance registering for a vaccine booster appointment, residents may call the Calvert County vaccination call center at 410-535-0218. The call center is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

