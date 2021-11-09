Tuesday, Nov. 9
Testing at: Main Range/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/Directed Energy Building 213
- Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.
- Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.
- River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 15,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “M” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “L” buoy (Virginia), Upper Machodoc Creek restricted.
- Roads Closed on Station: Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road
- Barricades Closed on Station: Local barricades around the perimeter of B213/All barricades that parallel Tisdale Road from Lower Gambo Creek Gate to Middle Gate including Shell Lane/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade
- EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943
- MR Shelter Condition: Local
- Other Notifications: None
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Testing at: PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/Directed Energy Building 213
- Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Noise on Station: N/A
- Noise Down Range: N/A
- River Restrictions: Upper Machodoc Creek restricted
- Roads Closed on Station:
- Barricades Closed on Station: Local barricades around the perimeter of B213/All barricades that parallel Tisdale Road from Lower Gambo Creek Gate to Middle Gate including Shell Lane
- EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943
- MR Shelter Condition:
- Other Notifications: None
Thursday, Nov. 11
No testing today. Have a great Navy day
Friday, Nov. 12
No testing today. Have a great Navy day