Students fromHarford Community Collegenow can easily transfer into St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s marine science major with the signing of two articulation agreements.

These articulation agreements are designed to facilitate students’ ease of transfer to St. Mary’s College. Harford Community College students graduating with an Associate of Science in Biology or Environmental Science will be eligible for admission into St. Mary’s College’s new marine science program.

The goal of these articulation agreements is to lay out a sequence of courses both at the community college and at St. Mary’s College that will allow transfer students to complete their bachelor’s degree in four semesters after their associate degree.

There is also a dual admission option with St. Mary’s College andHarford Community College. Students interested in dual admission are encouraged to consult with an academic adviser atHarfordand the Office of Admission at St. Mary’s College to assist in choosing courses to promote timely graduation.

Interested students should apply to the St. Mary’s College Office of Admission at least six months prior to the start of the semester they wish to transfer. These agreements are also available to part-time students.

The new marine science program became available at St. Mary’s College beginning in the fall 2021 semester. The major embraces the College’s waterfront environment with the use of the St. Mary’s River and the Chesapeake Bay to create a unique, rigorous, and innovative program. St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s location on the St. Mary’s River provides many opportunities for marine science that are not available at other Maryland higher education institutions.

St. Mary’s College also welcomes international students to apply to the College. Additional admission materials will include the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and WES transcript evaluations, if applicable.

More information regarding admission to St. Mary’s College can be found on the College’s website.

