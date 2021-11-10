UPDATE November 10, 2021: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that Donald Allen Hayes, 31, of Lusby, was sentenced to a total of 9-1/2 years incarceration for sex abuse of a minor and related charges. The sentence was imposed on November 8, 2021, by the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee of the Calvert County Circuit Court. Because the charge is a crime of violence under Maryland Law, Hayes must serve at least half of his sentence before being considered for parole.

Hayes pleaded guilty in July 2021. In addition to his prison sentence, Hayes will be required to serve 5 years of supervised probation upon release and register as a sex offender.

UPDATE July 9, 2021: On July 6, 2021, Donald Allen Hayes, 31, of Lusby, MD, pleaded guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Fourth Degree Sexual Offense, Display of Obscene Item to a Minor, and Solicitation of Child Pornography. He will be sentenced on October 1, 2021.

In December 2020, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual assault involving a 13-year-old victim. A forensic interview of the child revealed that she spent a weekend in August at Hayes’ residence for a sleepover with his daughter. At that time, Hayes sexually assaulted the minor victim and then asked her not to tell anyone. He also gave her Vape products. After the sexual assault, Hayes initiated further contact with the victim via Snapchat and purchased her Vape cartridges and food items. Hayes would leave these items in the driveway of her family home. The victim told a friend initially but did not disclose this to authorities until December of 2020.

During the investigation, another minor victim, age 16, was identified. This victim was contacted by Hayes via Snapchat. The victim did not previously know him. During their conversations, Hayes built a connection with the child by flirting with her, complimenting her looks, and offering to bring her Vapes and food. Between July 1, 2020, to November 30, 2020, Hayes and the victim communicated daily on Snapchat. Hayes sent the victim numerous explicit photographs of himself and repeatedly requested that the victim send him nude photographs, which she refused. Hayes also requested that she engage in sexual acts with him, which she also refused. Hayes would bring Vapes, food, and other gifts to the victim’s home when she was home alone.

In the Fall of 2020, Hayes went to a location in Lusby, Maryland, to bring a gift to the victim. When the victim went to the car, Hayes sexually assaulted her. Hayes was subsequently charged and arrested.

On January 21, 2021, Hayes was interviewed by Sheriff’s Office Detectives and confessed to sexually assaulting both victims.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero.

On January 21, 2021, Detectives of the Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested Donald Allen Hayes, 31 of Lusby, MD, for sex offenses committed against juvenile female victims.

Hayes used social media platforms to contact the victims and send/request sexually explicit material. Hayes offered victims gifts, controlled substances, and vaping materials. Hayes arranged to meet the victims in person, where sexual assaults were committed.

Donald Allen Hayes, 31 of Lusby, MD

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about these incidents or possible victims to please contact Detective Yates at Edward.yates@calvertcountymd.gov .

