LEONARDTOWN, MD (November 9, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will be hosting COVID-19 “Vax Fest” events at Great Mills High School from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021, and Sunday, December 12, 2021.

COVID-19 vaccine will be available through a seated indoor clinic for children ages 5-11 (appointments, masks, and parental consent required). These events will also include outdoor activities and games, magic performed by comedy illusionist Reggie Rice, face painting, food trucks, community organization information tables, and an “Ask a Doc” booth for parents.

To schedule an appointment or for additional event details, please visit smchd.org/vax-fest.

“These events will offer a safe and kid-friendly environment for young children to receive their COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Parents will also be able to ask local physicians their questions about COVID-19 vaccine so they can then make informed decisions for their family.”

Please review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 Vaccination prior to registering your child for a vaccine appointment.

