Calvert County Public Schools is proud to announce the 2022 recipients of the Calvert County School Foundation grants that foster creative approaches to education. Bonnie Barrett, President, Board of Directors for the Foundation, stated “We are very excited about this year’s recipients, we look forward to seeing the lasting impact in each school.”

The eight proposals that will be funded this year are:

5 th Grade Rock Garden– $2000.00, awarded to Michelle Ward and Cassidy Aley, Barstow Elementary

Northern High Expressions- $1735.00, awarded to Timothy Sinclair, Northern High School

Book Clubs for All– $1545.00, awarded to Jessica Gentile, Calvert High School

Positive on Purpose- $1687.00, awarded to Joanne Gay, Southern Middle School

Improving Equity in all Kindergarten Classrooms– $1034.00, awarded to Shelby Metcalf, Patuxent Appeal Campus

Bridging the Gap-College and Career Readiness– $2000.00, awarded to Dr. Michelle Mercado, Patuxent High School

Culinary Food Truck– $2000.00, awarded to Alessia O'Dell, Career and Technology Academy

Get Growing– $1073.00, awarded to Theresa Young, Plum Point Elementary

Members of the Board of Directors of the Foundation include Bonnie Barrett, Senior Vice President & Manager of Business Development, Community Bank of the Chesapeake; Barbara McKimmie, Past President and Member, Calvert Retired School Personnel Association; Dona Ostenso, President, Calvert Education Association; Guffrie Smith, President, Calvert Collaborative for Children & Youth; Mark Wanamaker, General Manager, Bayside Toyota; Janna Jackson, Regional Communications Manager, Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant and Victoria Samuels, Vice President of Community Relations, Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.

The Calvert County School Foundation provides a source of supplemental funding for Calvert County Public Schools through donations and community involvement. The resources are allocated for innovative educational programs that foster creative approaches to teaching and learning.

