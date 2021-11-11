HANOVER, MD –The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Commuter Choice Maryland is launching a program aimed at helping Maryland commuters save time and money, while also earning cash rewards when they take transit, rideshare or use other alternatives to single-occupancy vehicles in their rush hour commute.

Through incenTrip, a trip planning and logging app available for iOS and Android devices, Marylanders can earn points toward cash rewards – and help reduce traffic congestion and emissions – by increasing their use of public transportation, carpooling, vanpooling, walking, biking or using alternative work schedules whenever convenient.

The incenTrip app awards points based on the mode of transportation and time traveled, accounting for how the trip maximizes congestion relief. Points are awarded for trips during weekday peak periods – 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, excluding federal holidays. Once users cross a point threshold equating to $10 or more, they can redeem the points for cash at increments of $10, 25 and $50.

In addition to earning cash rewards, Marylanders using incenTrip also receive practical benefits including:

Avoiding traffic . The incenTrip app makes it easy for users to take a break from the hassle of traffic gridlock, allowing them to reduce stress while cutting down on congestion for fellow commuters.

. The incenTrip app makes it easy for users to take a break from the hassle of traffic gridlock, allowing them to reduce stress while cutting down on congestion for fellow commuters. Saving money. Using the app helps users save money on gas, parking and overall car maintenance by providing alternatives to driving alone. As a result, users earn rewards while saving money.

Using the app helps users save money on gas, parking and overall car maintenance by providing alternatives to driving alone. As a result, users earn rewards while saving money. Reducing carbon footprint.Users of incenTrip can minimize their impact on the environment by reducing transportation-related emissions.

The incenTrip program was developed through a partnership between MDOT, the Maryland Transportation Institute at the University of Maryland and the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ (MWCOG) Commuter Connections program.

The app is available for all Marylanders regardless of their transportation mode, and can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store. To learn more, go to www.mdot.maryland.gov/incenTrip or email ridematching@mwcog.org.

Like this: Like Loading...