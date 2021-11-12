NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– The H-60 Multi-mission Helicopters Program Office (PMA-299) embodies their mission: One team providing world class rotary wing warfighting capability and support to the global maritime community. This was on full display as their international team received the International Acquisition Partnership Award during the Department of the Navy’s Acquisition Excellence Awards ceremony Nov. 4.

PMA-299 received the International Acquisition Partnership Award during the Department of the Navy’s Acquisition Excellence Awards ceremony Nov. 4. Ms. Tamara Cofer accepted the award in person on behalf of the team from Mr. Frederick J. Stefany, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition.

“We’re recognizing today the best of the best, but the winners represent all the great efforts over the past year,” said Frederick J. Stefany, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition. “Everyone stepped up and did incredible things this year.”

The winning award write up recognized the international team’s efforts in significant reductions in DON acquisition costs, enhanced U.S. Navy capabilities through expanded interoperability, and initiated and sustained 13 international acquisition programs, valued over $9 billion. These efforts enhance global alliances and partnerships while strengthening the National Defense Strategy element of “Deepening Interoperability.”

“Being recognized at this level really puts our team’s hard work into perspective,” said Capt. Todd Evans, PMA-299 program manager. “The experts we have managing and working these programs not only give the H-60 community a strategic advantage at sea, we are directly supporting the “Deepening Interoperability” portion of the National Defense Strategy.”

PMA-299’s efforts increased U.S. Navy readiness and reduced acquisition costs while doing the same for trusted allies through various international programs and arrangements. One example was the success of their joint program office with the Royal Australian Navy. The team cited reduced costs by approximately 50% over the past year due in large part to a Capability Assurance program, the joint program office, and cost sharing with the Danish Air Force and Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

The PMA-299 team is also leading production and sustainment for a fleet of 98 MH-60R/S/F aircraft for 13 international partners across several combatant commands.

“On behalf of the international team, it was an honor to receive this award,” said Tamara Cofer, PMA-299 international program manager. “Being selected out of 170 acquisition excellence nominations is a true testament to our entire PMA-299 team.”

