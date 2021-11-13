The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police (NRP) is renewing its commitment to helping the state’s children have a joyful holiday season with its annual “Boatload of Toys” drive. In November and December, staff will be collecting donations of new and unopened toys, for local children up to 18 years of age.

Officers and civilian staff manage this program each year as part of the national Marine Toys for Tots program to collect and distribute toys to children in need during the holiday season. After suspending the program last year due to the pandemic, NRP is eager to resume collecting hundreds of gifts to distribute.

“NRP is excited to be a part of this wonderful initiative,” NRP Superintendent Colonel Adrian Baker said. “The holiday season can be difficult for some, so our goal is to assist families in need and to help spread holiday cheer.”

A Maryland Natural Resources Police patrol boat will be set up outside several retailers in Maryland beginning Nov. 13 to fill the entire boat as part of the drive.

In 2019, NRP collected 1,771 toys and raised $1,045 in donations — and the goal is to surpass that total this year.

Boatload of Toys staff will be at the following locations:

Annapolis, Nov. 13

Former Sears Automotive Store, Westfield Annapolis Mall

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Denton, Nov. 20

Walmart, 610 Legion Road

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Annapolis, Dec. 4

Former Sears Automotive Store, Westfield Annapolis Mall

11 a.m to 2 p.m.

Berlin, Dec. 5

Walmart, 11416 Ocean Gateway

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More dates and locations are expected to be added during the holiday season.

