SOLOMONS, MD – November 12, 2021 –For the fifth consecutive year, more than 1,700 museum stores representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, 24 countries, and 5 continents will offer inspired shopping at museums and cultural institutions duringMuseum Store Sunday (Nov. 28). The Museum Store at Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) is thrilled to participate in this signature annual initiative and join museum stores worldwide in offering quality gifts filled with inspiration and educational value to consumers, with all purchases supporting CMM’s mission. This year, CMM will extend the event to Monday, Nov. 29 to allow patrons to shop safely with fewer crowds.

“This year we are focused on carrying products from small, specialized artisans,” said Kim Zabiegalski, Director of Retail Operations at CMM. “This not only helps with supply chain issues we are currently facing but also offers a wide variety of gift choices as well. We are still dedicated to keeping our customers safe while enjoying their in-person shopping experience.”

On Nov. 28 and 29, the Museum Store at CMM is offering members 25% off their entire purchase, with the opportunity to increase their discount to 30%, 35%, or 40% off their purchase. One lucky member may even get their entire purchase for FREE! Additionally, non-members will receive a special 20% discount on both days.

Founded by the Museum Store Association (MSA), Museum Store Sunday has quickly become the global annual day that invites everyone to Be A Patron – and shop quality gifts that are exclusively found in museum stores and related non-profit retailers. While there is only one Museum Store Sunday each year, everyone is encouraged to Be A Patron of museums and shop museum stores all year round.

Like this: Like Loading...