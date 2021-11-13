NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– Airborne Electronic Attack (AEA) Systems (PMA-234) former Program Manager Capt. Michael J. Orr was named Department of Navy 2021 Acquisition Category 1 Program Manager of the Year during the Acquisition Excellence Awards ceremony Nov. 4.

Former Airborne Electronic Attacks Systems Program Manager Capt. Michael Orr, center, accepts the 2021 Department of Navy Acquisition Excellence Award for Program Manager of the Year from Frederick Stefany, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition during a ceremony held Nov. 4. (U.S. Navy photo)

Presented by Frederick Stefany, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition, Orr was recognized for his superior leadership and program management leading the 1,100-member Navy, Marine Corps and Royal Australian Air Force AEA program office.

“It was the honor of my acquisition career to be recognized amongst my Navy acquisition peers. The award may have my name on it, but it represents the fantastic work of an incredibly talented PMA-234 team, and I accept it on their behalf,” said Orr.

Orr successfully conducted two Next Generation Jammer (NGJ) Low Band Demonstration of Existing Technologies contracts and shifted acquisition strategies within months of achieving Milestone B, while simultaneously conducting source selection for follow-on competition. Through innovative acquisition practices, he positioned the NGJ Mid-Band program for a successful Milestone C and subsequent Low Rate Initial Production contract.

Remaining focused on reliability and delivering quality products to the warfighter, Orr successfully conducted numerous ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System improvement efforts that resulted in an 11.5 percent increase in transmitter availability across all bands and an $8.2 million cost savings that increased service life for the legacy system.

Orr turned the PMA-234 reigns over to Capt. David Rueter in August and currently supports Program Executive Office Joint Strike Fighter Program.

