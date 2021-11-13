The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners recognized Technology Services (TS) staff with a Team Excellence Award for their efforts to fill Calvert County Government’s technology needs at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the county announced it would begin sending staff home during the pandemic and allow for telework, TS staff had to quickly find solutions to a variety of complex technology issues, including:
- Ensuring county employees had the hardware and software needed to work remotely
- Setting up the Avaya phones system on staff computers
- Implementing network safety precautions to ensure county government data remained secure
Congratulations to the following individuals:
Technology Services Administration: Lonnie Bowen, Karen Evans, Sheri Ogden and Ashley Wilkerson
Computer Services: Kathryn Bauer, Brynan Janssen, Garrett Kane, Jacob King, Andrew Miller, Nicholas Perry, Justin Schutt, Patrick St. Marie and Michael Tillini
Enterprise Applications: Lynn Kaltwasser, Aimee O’Connor, Uwe Pappas, Colin Robins, Heath Starkweather and Jennifer Treadwell
Geographic Information Systems: Ray Alvey, Danny Bauer, Lionell Sewell, Calvin Strozier and John Van Hooser
Network: Dale Case, Ronald Clark, William Clark, Robert Denton, Kathryn Poff, John Silcox and Shannon Weaver