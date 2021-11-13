The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners recognized Technology Services (TS) staff with a Team Excellence Award for their efforts to fill Calvert County Government’s technology needs at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the county announced it would begin sending staff home during the pandemic and allow for telework, TS staff had to quickly find solutions to a variety of complex technology issues, including:

Ensuring county employees had the hardware and software needed to work remotely

Setting up the Avaya phones system on staff computers

Implementing network safety precautions to ensure county government data remained secure

Congratulations to the following individuals:

Technology Services Administration: Lonnie Bowen, Karen Evans, Sheri Ogden and Ashley Wilkerson

Computer Services: Kathryn Bauer, Brynan Janssen, Garrett Kane, Jacob King, Andrew Miller, Nicholas Perry, Justin Schutt, Patrick St. Marie and Michael Tillini

Enterprise Applications: Lynn Kaltwasser, Aimee O’Connor, Uwe Pappas, Colin Robins, Heath Starkweather and Jennifer Treadwell

Geographic Information Systems: Ray Alvey, Danny Bauer, Lionell Sewell, Calvin Strozier and John Van Hooser

Network: Dale Case, Ronald Clark, William Clark, Robert Denton, Kathryn Poff, John Silcox and Shannon Weaver

