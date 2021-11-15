Looking for fresh local ideas for holiday gift-giving and festive entertaining? From wreaths and trees to all your local gift needs, the 2021 Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide has you covered!

View the virtual guide now on the Get our Guides page at SMADC.com for over a hundred regional listings of farms, as well as wineries, breweries, distilleries, restaurants, and stores that feature Southern Maryland grown and produced farm products from the land and water.

This year consider supporting Southern Maryland’s local farms and producers through your gift-giving and family gatherings. Scroll through the virtual listings to find Christmas trees and holiday décor, firewood for cozy celebrations, farm-made gifts, winter produce, dairy, meats, and seafood for festive meals, and a bountiful selection of locally produced beverages.

The Holiday Farm Guide also highlights farm-hosted events and activities for the whole family such as wreath-making workshops, holiday markets, and open houses offering live music, photos with Santa, hayrides, and visits with horses and farm animals. For holiday cheer, check out the farm tours and tastings, as well as many creative gift ideas including seasonal produce subscriptions, award-winning cheeses, jam and jellies, pickles and baked goods, gift certificates for horseback riding lessons, and unique woven accessories and clothing made with local Alpaca and wool yarns.

Find the Holiday Farm Guide promotional cards available now at regional libraries, welcome centers, and participating Southern Maryland farms and businesses. Scan the guide’s QR code when you are out and about to quickly locate Southern Maryland’s freshest and finest holiday farm offerings near you.

The 2021 Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide is developed to promote and support the region’s farms and producers and is published by the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland.

