WESTMINSTER, MD– St. Mary’s Women’s Basketball team went to McDaniel College to compete in the Rebecca Martin Memorial Tip-Off Tournament Friday night. The Seahawks played Catholic University in their opening game of the 2-day long tournament. The team faced a tough loss against Catholic but earned the opportunity to make a comeback in the consolation game Saturday evening against Methodist University.

How it Happened

Having faced a hard matchup yesterday against Catholic, the Seahawks were ready to make a comeback and bring a win home to the nest. Methodist tried to get the jump on the Hawks and took an early lead, but this didn’t faze them. St. Mary’s quickly regained the lead and wouldn’t let up. The first quarter was evenly matched between the two and resulted in a tie at 18 going into the second.

The second quarter played similarly to the first. Methodist pushed back once again and took back the lead; but not for long. The lead went back and forth between the teams until two Seahawks, Kendra Stamper and Karon Williams , made key three point shots in the last minute of the half.

Entering the second half, the Seahawks knew they could win and were focused in and ready to get to work. After taking the lead at the end of the second quarter, the Seahawks wouldn't allow Methodist the chance to catch up and held the lead at a 13 point margin going into the fourth. St. Mary's reached a high 15 point margin during this quarter.

The Seahawks found their groove and kept the momentum rolling through the last ten minutes of the match. Methodist tried to put the pressure on but could not get their footing against the Hawks.

Rachel Manning Driving to the Basket Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

Kendra Stamper and Karon Williams came up big for the Seahawks tonight, each making 2 three points shots. 14 three point shots were attempted across the four quarters, six were made.

Karon Williams led the Seahawks in points with 21 for the night. Kendra Stamper followed up behind with 18 points.

Stephanie Howell executed six blocks against Methodist to help her team secure the win. Howell would be the only Seahawk to make a block for the night.

Up Next

St. Mary’s is hitting the road again on Wednesday, Nov.17th to compete against Washington College in a non-conference match. The game is set with a 7:00 pm start.

