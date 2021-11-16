UPDATE 11/16/2021 @ 4:45 p.m.: On November 16, 2021, at 11:18 a.m., a School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Patuxent High School responded to a report of a stabbing in the cafeteria area of the school.

The SRO determined a physical altercation involving two juvenile males had ensued resulting in injury.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 15-year-old male suspect stabbed a 16-year-old male victim in the arm and torso area. The suspect was immediately detained and transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was transported by ground to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was charged with First-Degree Assault and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on School Property and subsequently transported to a juvenile facility. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to please contact Detective C. Childress at Christopher.Childress@calvertcountymd.gov

Lusby, MD- The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene at Patuxent High School in Lusby, MD after a person was stabbed.

In a local Facebook group, parents were stating that their children at the school texted them and that it involved two boys.

Police stated on social media that a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story…

