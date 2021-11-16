LANCASTER, Pa. – For the second straight week, sophomore Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) was honored by the Atlantic East Conference with a selection to the Women’s Swimming Weekly Honor Roll as announced by the league office Monday afternoon. Last week, Kidd was voted the Atlantic East Women’s Swimmer of the Week.

Anna Kidd butterflying vs. Mary Washington (11.12.21)

Kidd led St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swimming to a 2-1 weekend as she picked up four victories in a 210-48 loss to regionally-ranked University of Mary Washington on November 12 and wins over Cedar Crest College, 154-69, and Gallaudet University, 161-62, the next day.

Kidd started the week by capturing the 200 breaststroke in 2:34.33 against Mary Washington before picking up a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.36. She also took third in the 400 individual medleys with a time of 4:59.17. Kidd anchored the fifth-place 400 freestyle relay as well.

She followed up Friday’s performance with three victories in the tri-meet at Cedar Crest. Kidd swam the breaststroke leg of the victorious 200 medley relay before touching the wall first in the 200 breaststrokes in 2:40.40. She then led off the winning 200 freestyle relay

St. Mary’s College (7-2) will travel to Chestertown, Md., on Saturday, November 20, to take on Washington College in a non-conference dual meet at 1:00 p.m.



2021-22 Atlantic East Conference Women’s Swimmers of the Week

Oct. 26 – Sabrina Zieger, Marywood, Fy.

Nov. 1 – Leila McCloskey , St. Mary’s College, Sr.

Nov. 8 – Sabrina Zieger, Marywood, Fy.

Nov. 15 – Anna Kidd , St. Mary’s College, So.

