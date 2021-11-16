HUGHESVILLE, Md. (November 16, 2021) –The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland (TCCSMD) held its 10th Annual Southern Maryland Hiring Event #TCCSMDGetHired virtually on October 12, 2021. 227 job seekers and 33 businesses attended the event.

This annual job fair was organized by Southern Maryland JobSource, TCCSMD’s workforce division. Public and private sector organizations attended the event to conduct interviews and hire for immediate openings.

“As the demand for workforce continues to negatively impact our local businesses, execution of these hiring events is critical,” says Ruthy Davis, TCCSMDDirector of Regional Workforce and Business Development. “We’re thrilled to connect businesses with qualified job seekers and offer attendees resources.”

Through the TalentSpace platform, organizations and individuals were able to communicate via the video-based connection. Throughout the event, 153 video connections were made.

“After the event, 75% of the participating businesses indicated they met two or more candidates they will be following up with, and we know of at least 25 candidates who will be moving forward within the application process,”stated Yvette Turner, Lead Business Engagement Specialist, TCCSMD.

Businesses in the following industries attended the event:IT/Professional Services; Healthcare; Construction; Retail/Hospitality; and Transportation.American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Southern Maryland JobSource, Maryland Department of Labor, and the Maryland Department of Labor – Veteran Services also attended the event as resource partners to offer information to hiring organizations and job seekers.

Sponsors for this event included Republic Services, CHUTES International, Precise Systems, Inc., Rural Maryland Council, and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

To learn more about TCCSMD, visit www.tccsmd.org. Learn more about Southern Maryland JobSource and its programs and events at www.somdworkforceboard.org.

