LATHAM, N.Y. – Senior Karon Williams (Rockville, Md./Richard Montgomery) was selected as the United East Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week ending November 14 as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

Karon Williams dribbling vs. Salisbury (2.8.21) Credit: Bill Wood

Williams helped the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team split their games at the Rebecca Martin Memorial Tip-Off Tournament hosted by McDaniel College on November 12-13. The 5-4 guard was named to the All-Tournament Team after averaging 16.0 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.5 steals.

In a tough 64-30 loss to The Catholic University of America, Williams led the squad with 11 points, three steals, two assists, and two rebounds.

The Seahawks rebounded the next day with a 67-54 victory over Methodist University as Williams matched her career-high of 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting with a pair of three-pointers and handed out a career-best seven assists. She also added four boards and two steals.

St. Mary’s College (1-2) will make the trek to Chestertown, Md., on Wednesday, November 17, to take on Washington College in a non-conference game at 7:00 p.m.

2021-22 United East Conference Women’s Basketball Players of the Week

Nov. 8 – Katie Armstrong, Penn State Berks, Sr., G

Nov. 15 – Karon Williams , St. Mary’s College, Sr., G

Like this: Like Loading...