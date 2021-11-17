The College of Southern Maryland men’s basketball team began their 2021-22 season on November 3. Their record stands at 1-6 after their weekend trip to the Cape Fear Classic at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, North Carolina.

CSM started off the season with a 99-94 overtime loss at WVU Potomac State College. Freshman guard Rasheed Cooley posted a double-double with a team-high 23 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore guard Armon Williams contributed 19 points off the bench. Sophomore guard Devin Thomas scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds. Freshman guard Destin Gallop added 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists off the bench.

The Hawks then went 0-3 during their trip to the CCBC Dundalk Mixer from November 5-7. They lost 99-69 to Mt. Zion Prep, 97-82 to Bryant & Stratton College (VA), and 73-65 to Pitt Community College.

Cooley had 13 points and six rebounds in the loss to Mt. Zion Prep, while sophomore guard Marcus Hamilton also scored 13, going 3-7 from the 3-point line. Sophomore guard Shawn Barclay grabbed a team-high nine rebounds to go along with nine points. Gallop and Williams added nine points each off the bench.

Williams was the leading scorer for the Hawks against Bryant & Stratton with 19 points off the bench. Thomas registered a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds while adding five assists and four steals. Cooley and Barclay scored 13, with Hamilton adding 10. CSM had their best shooting night of the season so far, going 46.4 percent from the floor and 45.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Thomas had a team-high 12 points against Pitt, with Barclay adding 10 points, six rebounds, and five steals.

CSM picked up their first win of the season on November 11 at Louisburg College by a score of 95-93 in overtime. Thomas, Hamilton, freshman forward Darran Johnson, and freshman guard Kire Hines all registered season-highs in points. Thomas, Hamilton, and Johnson all scored 16 points with Hines posting 12. Freshman guard Melvin Davis added 10 points off the bench. Thomas and Johnson also added nine rebounds each, while Hamilton had six steals. Cooley had 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists, five steals, and one block.

The Hawks dropped their first game of the Cape Fear Classic by a score of 105-76 to Cape Fear Community College before falling 94-79 to Brunswick Community College.

Cooley had a season-high 24 points against Cape Fear, shooting 5-10 from beyond the arc. Hamilton added 15 points off the bench, while Barclay finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

Cooley was the leading scorer for the Hawks against Brunswick with 20 points. He also recorded nine assists, six rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Davis logged a season-high 12 points off the bench. Hines chipped in 11 points, while Johnson added 10 points and seven rebounds.

CSM’s next game is at St. Mary’s College (JV) on November 18.

