LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.

The Commissioners recognized several graduates of the 2021 Citizens Academy. The 2021 Citizens Academy featured a nine-week series of Tuesday evening sessions presented by St. Mary’s County Government departments and partner agencies focusing on policies and processes within county operations.

The Commissioners then presented proclamations in recognition of Giving Tuesday and the Great American Smokeout.

The Commissioners held a Public Hearing for the Department of Land Use & Growth Management to receive public comment on a request to repeal and reenact the St. Mary’s County Electrical Codes Ordinance.

Bill Hunt, Director of the Department of Land Use & Growth Management, received approval for a request to schedule a public hearing for the proposed ordinance for Agricultural Alcoholic Beverage Production and Alcoholic Beverage Production. The approved hearing will take place on Dec. 7, and formal notice of the Public Hearing will be forthcoming.

The Commissioners then convened as the St. Mary’s County Board of Health to hear from county health officer Dr. Meenakshi Brewster on COVID statistics and vaccination updates, including details on the newly approved vaccines for children ages 5-11.

The Sheriff’s Office was approved to submit a grant application for the FY2023 State Aid for Police Protection (SAPP) program, project MD2330, to the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services.

The Commissioners heard a presentation by Robbie Gill, Executive Director, YMCA of the Chesapeake, describing potential locations in St. Mary’s County and a preliminary concept site plan.

The Department of Recreation and Parks was approved to accept the Program Open Space, Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure Grant Award of $1,309,000. The funds will improve county baseball fields, provide ADA improvements, upgrade exercise and play stations at Lexington Manor Passive Park, and improve restrooms at Chaptico Park.

The Commissioners approved two grants for the Department of Emergency Services. The FFY2021 Agreement for the State Homeland Security Grant from the Department of Homeland Security for $104,238 will fund law enforcement terrorism prevention oriented planning, training, exercise, and equipment activities. The FFY2021 Emergency Management Performance Grant – American Rescue Plan Act Grant (US2240) from the Department of Homeland Security of $25,993 will fund the Hazard Mitigation Plan Update.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation had four items on the agenda:

A request for an Exercise of Option Contract and Railroad Right-of-Way Easement Agreement on FDR Boulevard with Kody Holdings was approved by the Commissioners. A Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan was presented and approved. The FY2022 Maryland Department of Transportation/Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT/MTA) operating grant agreement for the St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) Operating program for $2,708,340 was approved. Two requests to rename county owned facilities were approved. The facility, formerly known as the Garvey Senior Activity Center, will be renamed “The Aging and Human Services Building.” The new animal shelter facility will be titled “St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption and Resource Center.” A recommendation by the Animal Control Advisory Board to name the Animal Control Section of the new facility named after Antonio “Tony” Malaspina was also approved.

The Department of Aging and Human Services was approved to submit the Senior Care grant application, Project #MD2203, from the Maryland Department of Aging for $126,106. The grant will provide aid to seniors of St. Mary’s County.

The Commissioners also approved an award for the Department of Aging & Human Services for the Senior Rides Operating Grant Agreement from the Maryland Department of Transportation: Maryland Transit Administration for $35,652 which includes other funding sources, to coordinate door-to-door transportation for low and moderate-income seniors.

The Commissioners agreed to renew and enter a five year Memorandum of Understanding with the Home Grown Market in Lexington Park to manage operations through 2026.

The Department of Finance received approval to award a contract for Solid Waste Transportation and Disposal to Lucky Dog LLC.

The Commissioners authorized the county attorney to move forward with a request to revise the disposition of certain criminal forfeiture monies in the amount of $5743.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, there will be no Commissioner Meeting Tuesday, Nov. 23. The Commissioners will host a joint meeting with the Board of Education at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building.

Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

