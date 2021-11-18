Tucker is a friendly, one-year-old, 60-pound Treeing Walker Coonhound. He’s a young playful fellow with lots of energy. If you have a dog in need of a playful companion, Tucker’s your guy!







He likes everyone he meets and has gotten along well with other dogs. Tucker would adore a canine companion and a fenced yard for playful adventures.

Tucker’s vetting is complete and he is ISO a foster or forever home.

If you would like to welcome this enthusiastic boy or another beagle into your home send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

Click this link to see and read the most up to date information about Tucker http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=69990

You can see and read about all of our beagles looking for their forever homes through this link: http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/VCurrentDogs.aspx

Like this: Like Loading...