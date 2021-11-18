The College of Southern Maryland women’s basketball team kicked off their 2021-22 season on November 3. Their record stands at 1-3 after their recent trip to the Montgomery College Tip-off Classic.

CSM dropped their season-opener to WVU Potomac State College by a score of 60-43. Freshman guard Janiah Jones led the Hawks in scoring with 16 points, and grabbed six rebounds. Freshman guard Moriah Jones contributed eight points and four rebounds. Freshman center Amira Roy had six points, eight rebounds, and one block. Freshman guard Janaya Sims chipped in six points and five rebounds off the bench.

The Hawks lost their next game 91-45 to Bryant & Stratton College (VA) on November 6. Janiah Jones was again the leading scorer for CSM, this time off the bench. She recorded 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Roy had 11 points, six rebounds, and one block, while Moriah Jones registered 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

CSM secured their first win of the season on November 13 when they beat Hagerstown Community College 67-47 in the first game of the Montgomery College Tip-off Classic. Roy logged the first double-double and 20-point game of the season for CSM with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Janiah Jones scored 16 points to go along with seven rebounds. Sims registered 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench, and sophomore guard Jaila Savoy added 11 points and four rebounds. CSM outscored Hagerstown 27-7 in the fourth quarter after being tied at 40 to take the win.

Janiah Jones recorded a season-high and led the Hawks in points for a third time with 17 while grabbing eight rebounds against Montgomery College in the second game of the Montgomery College Tip-off Classic. Three Hawks chipped in 13 points – Roy, Moriah Jones, and Savoy. Roy tallied her second double-double of the season as she grabbed 10 rebounds. Moriah Jones registered nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Savoy had four rebounds, four assists, two steals, and three blocks.

CSM’s next game is November 23 at CCBC Catonsville at 5 p.m.

