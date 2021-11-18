On Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22100 block of Clipper Drive in Great Mills, for the reported shots fired.

A short time later, a 911 call was received from a witness in the 21800 block of North Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park, advising a male arrived at the business with a gunshot wound. Deputies responded to the scene and located a male victim, age 18 of Lexington Park, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was subsequently flown to an area trauma center for treatment. Detectives and crime lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Carl Ball at (301) 475-4200 extension 78131 or by email at Carl.Ball@stmarysmd.com .

Like this: Like Loading...