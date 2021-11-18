CHARLES COUNTY, MD(November 17, 2021) –Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested a man after fleeing from a home he had set on fire while also turning on a gas stove.

Shortly after 5 a.m. yesterday, Deputy State Fire Marshals from the Office of the State Fire Marshal Southern Regional Office responded to the 3700 block of Wallingford Court in Waldorf for a fire extinguisher by the homeowner. Upon arrival, investigators met with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, who reported that an occupant set a fire in the basement and opened a gas valve on the kitchen stove before leaving the house.

Investigators conducted an origin and cause investigation and determined that the fire originated on a mattress in a basement bedroom of the home. The occupant was alerted to the fire by smoke alarms installed in the home, and he was able to shut off the gas and extinguish the fire before the fire department’s arrival.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Nikolos D. Dichoso, of the same address. Dichoso was located in Prince George’s County and arrested without incident.

Dichoso was charged with the Arson 1st Degree, Arson 2nd Degree, Malicious Burning 1st Degree, and two counts of Reckless Endangerment. Dichoso is currently being held without bond at Charles County Detention Center.

Like this: Like Loading...