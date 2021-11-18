Erion Vann Burton, 20, of Waldorf

On October 8, 2021, a male suspect arranged to meet the victim after conversing with them through a social media app. They met on a street at a location in Charles County, at which time the suspect pulled out a gun and stole the victim’s vehicle. The suspect fled and the victim called the police. Detectives subsequently identified the suspect as Erion Vann Burton, 20, of Waldorf and obtained an arrest warrant.

A computer check revealed that at the time of the October carjacking, Burton was supposed to be on electronic monitoring. He had been arrested in August of 2020 for an unrelated carjacking case and after he was indicted in June of 2020 for an unrelated second-degree rape. He was initially held without bond for those two crimes.

In April of 2021, a judge released Burton from the Detention Center to electronic monitoringwhich is managed by private companies. Monitoring companies report directly to the courts and are regulated by the Maryland Department of Public Safety.

Burton failed to appear in court in September for the initial carjacking case and the rape case, at which time the courts issued a warrant for failure to appear and notified the Sheriff’s Office. Members of the Warrant Unit began searching for Burton.

On November 7, a Charles County Sheriff’s patrol officer initiated a traffic stop and located Burton inside the vehicle. Burton was in possession of a fully-loaded polymer “ghost” gun–a gun that lacks a serial number which is assembled by the user–with an extended clip for additional ammunition. He was arrested without incident and charged with the October 2021 carjacking, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous felony conviction, and other related charges. The warrants for failure to appear were also served. He is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. Detective Bringley is investigating.

