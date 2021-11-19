Lexington Park, MD (11/15/2021) – The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) has been selected to receive an Inaugural National Apprenticeship Week 2021 award for Outstanding Youth Apprenticeships in our State. The award was given at the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council meeting, on Tuesday, November 16th. The notification from the Maryland Department of Labor is below.







On behalf of the Maryland Department of Labor, it is my true pleasure to let you know that your organization has been selected to receive an Inaugural National Apprenticeship Week 2021 award for your outstanding contributions to apprenticeship in our State.

“Again, thank you for your meaningful contributions and congratulations to your organization on being an inaugural recipient of Maryland’s National Apprenticeship Week awards. “

Erin Roth, MPP, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning Maryland Department of Labor

