BALTIMORE (November 19, 2021)– The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 14,900 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.7% in October. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

October was the strongest month of jobs growth this year for the private sector and was the second strongest month for jobs growth in Maryland in 2021. All major private sectors experienced job growth in October, for the first time since September 2020. More than three-quarters of jobs lost at the beginning of the pandemic have now been recovered (73% in September, 77% in October). Since the beginning of 2021, Maryland has gained a total of 84,000 jobs.

The Leisure and Hospitality sector had the largest private-sector jobs growth with 4,800 jobs. Other sectors that experienced growth include Professional and Business Services (3,900); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (3,000); Education and Health Services (1,800); Mining, Logging, and Construction (800); Information (700); Manufacturing (300); Other Services (300); and Financial Activities (100).

Note: Data is transferred to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website directly from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) servers. A slight lag may exist as our database is refreshed. For more immediate access to this month’s jobs data please visit the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website. Please visit the Maryland Department of Labor’s website to view the current employment situation.

Like this: Like Loading...