(November 18, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is resurfacing a section of MD 2 (Solomons Island Road) in Anne Arundel County. Crews began working Wednesday, November 17, on the roadway between Jennifer Road and MD 450 (West Street). The project is expected to complete by the end of the year.

Crews will work Sundays through Thursdays, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Due to holiday work restrictions, the overnight work will not take place between Tuesday, November 23, and Monday, November 29.

Along with the MD 2 travel lanes, crews will resurface four ramps at the US 50 / MD 2 interchange just south of Jennifer Road:

Northbound MD 2 to eastbound US 50,

Northbound MD 2 to westbound US 50,

Southbound MD 2 to eastbound US 50, and

Southbound MD 2 to westbound US 50.

During work hours, motorists can expect single-lane closures. Drivers will be directed to use overnight traffic detours for each overnight single ramp closure. Portable variable messages and temporary traffic signs will be available to direct traffic along with designated detours for each overnight ramp closure. The first overnight ramp closure is along northbound MD 2 to eastbound US 50.

MDOT SHA’s areawide contractor Reliable Contracting, Inc is performing the work. All work is weather permitting. Customers who have questions about this work may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and look for reduced speed limits. Please drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

