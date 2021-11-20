LEONARDTOWN, MD (November 18, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department has been named Maryland’s 2021 Community Star by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH).

“We are honored to be recognized as the Community Star for Maryland,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Our health department team and community partners have together shown tremendous grit, compassion, and innovation over the past two years of pandemic response. Despite these incredibly challenging times, we have worked together to continue essential public health services and advance health equity for all members of our community. ”

On the third Thursday of November every year, NOSORH, the member association for each of the 50 State Offices of Rural Health, leads National Rural Health Day (NRHD). NRHD is an annual day of celebration that shines a light on those who serve the vital health needs of the estimated 57 million people living in rural America. On November 18, the 11th annual NRHD, NOSORH will honor and celebrate the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s incredible contributions to rural health by sharing their story in the official book of Community Stars.

Beginning in 2015, NOSORH made a nationwide call for Community Star nominations, seeking individuals, organizations, and coalitions making a positive impact in rural communities. This year, nominations cover every state, making this the first time in the recognition program’s history for sharing 50 inspiring stories, including the St. Mary’s County Health Department. The 2021 Community Stars eBook will be published on the official NRHD website, powerofrural.org, on November 18, 2021.

