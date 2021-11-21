The Charles County Public Schools Career and Technical Education (CTE) program application opens 8 a.m. on Nov. 22 and ends at 3 p.m. on Dec. 21 for Grades eight and 10.

Some CTE programs require students to apply for admission due to limited enrollment, while others are available at all seven Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high schools that students sign up for through their school counselor during course selection.

CCPS has a virtual showcase on its website for CTE programs. The showcase features program-specific videos on each CCPS CTE program and is posted at https://www.ccboe.com/cte/index.php/cte-showcase.

Maurice J. McDonough High School – current eighth graders can apply

Two programs at Maurice J. McDonough High School require students to complete an online application. They are the Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education (CASE) program and the CCPS dance program. Students must apply during their eighth-grade school year. The online application opens on Nov. 22 and closes on Dec. 21. Eighth graders who attend private school or are homeschooled can apply for admission and if accepted will enroll at McDonough. Students accepted into the CASE and dance programs and live out-of-zone will receive bus transportation. Applicants, and their parent/guardian, must be Charles County residents.

Read more about the CASE program here.

The CASE application will be posted here on Nov. 22.

Read more about the dance program here.

The dance program application will be posted here on Nov. 22.

North Point High School – current eighth graders can apply

North Point High School features 16 CTE programs in which students must apply for admission during their eighth-grade school year. The online application opens on Nov. 22 and closes on Dec. 21. Eighth graders who attend private school or are homeschooled can apply for admission and if accepted will enroll at North Point. Students accepted to a CTE program at North Point and who live out-of-zone will receive bus transportation. Applicants, and their parent/guardian, must be Charles County residents.

More information about each program and application criteria can be found here

The North Point CTE application will be posted here on Nov. 22.

Robert D. Stethem Educational Center – students apply as sophomores

The Robert D. Stethem Educational Center houses six CTE programs for students exploring post-secondary options. Programs are offered as a half-day schedule at Stethem. High school juniors attend Stethem in the morning, and seniors take their CTE classes at Stethem in the afternoon. Students must apply during their sophomore year.

The online application opens on Nov. 22 and closes on Dec. 21. Students will receive bus transportation to and from their home school.

More information about each of the Stethem CTE programs is posted online here.

Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute

CCPS students can apply to participate in the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute program. The program is offered in partnership with instructors from the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute (MFRI) of the University of Maryland. Students will attend their zoned high school in the morning and the training facility in the afternoon. Bus transportation to and from their home school will be provided. Students must apply during their sophomore year for the two-year program.

The program application and details about MFRI training is posted online here.

CTE programs available at all CCPS high schools

All CCPS high schools have CTE programs available for students to sign up through their school counselor during course selection. They include Business Management and Finance; Computer Science; Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC); Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Engineering; PLTW Biomedical Sciences; ProStart Food and Beverage Management; and Teacher Academy of Maryland. North Point does not offer either PLTW Engineering or Biomedical Sciences program.

Information about these CTE programs, as well as video highlights, are posted on the virtual showcase page at https://www.ccboe.com/cte/index.php/cte-showcase.

Parents and students with questions should contact their child’s school counselor.

