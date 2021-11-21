November 19, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD)–The Mayor and Town Council interviewed (4) four candidates to fill (1) one vacancy on Town Council that was created by the relocation of Councilman Derek Favret.

Candidates were reviewed during a work session that was held prior to the regularly scheduled Town Council meeting with Margaret “Peggy” Hartman succeeding as the final candidate selected after (3) three rounds of Town Council selection.

“The Town Council joins me in appreciationof ourcandidates for their willingness to serve the citizens of Chesapeake Beach. I am fully confident in Councilwoman Hartman, as our newest member of Town Council, andlook forward to continuing our work as a Councilmotivated by the goal of maintaining Chesapeake Beach as a wonderful place to call home”,stated Mayor Patrick “Irish” Mahoney.

Councilwoman Hartman has held a career in computer programming, project management, internal audit, and sourcing process improvement. She has served the community as the Treasurer for the Friends of Jug Bay, as a Seagate Homeowners Association board member, and as a member of the Chesapeake Beach Board of Elections.

As a member of the Town Council, Councilwoman Hartman hopes to promote and achieve, citizens’ visions of Town living. Councilwoman Hartman expressed that she looks forward to meeting citizens that she would not otherwise have met through her role on Town Council.

To view the recording of the Town Council interviews and the November 18th Town meeting, please click here

