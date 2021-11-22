The College of Southern Maryland men’s basketball team beat St. Mary’s College of Maryland (JV) 87-56 on November 18.

Melvin Davis led the team in scoring with his season-high of 18 points, shooting 7-10 from the floor and 4-4 from the free-throw line. He also collected nine rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Rasheed Cooley was second on the team in scoring with 16 points, going 6-11 from the floor while also making all four of his free throws.

Devin Thomas threw in 13 points, five rebounds, five steals, and three assists off the bench. He also went 6-11 from the floor.

Shawn Barclay scored 10 points, shot 5-9 from the floor, and had six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block.

Kires Hines led the team in assists with five and tied with Thomas with five steals.

The team secured season-highs in field goal percentage (48.6 percent), free-throw percentage (86.7 percent), assists (25), and steals (19).

CSM’s next game is on November 21 at Cheyney University at 4 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...