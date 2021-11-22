LEONARDTOWN, MD– St. Mary’s County Government has opened the funding utility for St. Mary’s County nonprofit entities for the FY2023 Budget year, as awarded by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County.

The Notice of Funding Availability can be found at www.stmarysmd.com/finance/non-profit; the application process is entirely electronic and must be submitted online. The application is exclusive to agencies with nonprofit status. The submission deadline is Jan. 14, 2022. The final adoption of the FY2023 Budget is anticipated for May 2022.

The St. Mary’s County Government Finance Department will hold a one-hour training class on navigating the online application process Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at 3 p.m. Please contact Michelle Rance at 301-475-4200, ext. 1203, or email nonprofithelp@stmarysmd.com to sign-up for the class.

Nonprofit agencies are encouraged to begin the application process early; the system will save and edit information as needed before the Jan. 14, 2022 deadline.

For questions or more information, please email nonprofithelp@stmarysmd.com.

