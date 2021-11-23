The College of Southern Maryland men’s basketball team beat the Cheyney University Wolves 87-77 on November 21.

After being down 46-36 at halftime, the Hawks outscored Cheyney 51-31 in the second half to secure their second win in a row and move their record to 3-6 on the season.

Rasheed Cooley tied his season-high of 24 points, going 9-23 from the floor. He also had a team-high four steals to go along with two rebounds, two assists, and one block.

Armon Williams contributed 20 points off the bench, a new season-high for him, shooting 7-14 from the floor. He added three rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block.

Marcus Hamilton scored 11 points, making three 3-pointers while collecting six rebounds, three steals, and one assist. Shawn Barclay grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds and recorded team-highs in assists with five and blocks with three. He also registered eight points and two steals.

CSM’s next game is November 23 at CCBC Catonsville at 7 p.m.

