On November 23 at 11:26 a.m., a school resource officer at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center in Pomfret, MD, was notified of a possible overdose of a controlled substance involving an 18-year-old student.

While school staff was helping the student, a replica Glock 19 handgun fell out of the student’s book bag. It was determined to be a pellet gun that resembles a real handgun. The student was transported to a hospital for treatment. The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office was contacted and the investigation is continuing.

The Sheriff’s Office is committed to student safety and is reminding parents to talk with their children about bringing inappropriate items to school and the dangers and possible consequences of these actions.

