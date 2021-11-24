During the first half of November, all deputies assigned to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau participated in De-escalation and officer-induced, jeopardy training led by members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team (SOT).







Deputies received additional training in time and distance, Taser case law, and de-escalation as part of the annual Taser certification. The classroom portion of the tactical enhancement course was a culmination of various reality-based and practical scenarios where Deputies demonstrated de-escalation tactics, the transition of force, and officer safety.

“Our deputies participate and are active members of the regional Crisis Intervention Team (CIT). It is incredible to watch a Deputy utilize the skills taught in those classes during the intense scenarios we ran them through the last few weeks,” Cpl. Nick DeFelice stated.

“The eight-hour training block is the first in a series of bi-monthly roll call training that Sheriff Mike Evans has approved to better train the Deputies in our community. We have taken recent National events and created educational and reality-based scenarios, that hone skills specifically dealing with citizens in crisis, while still promoting officer safety.” – Major Steve Jones, Commander of SOT.

