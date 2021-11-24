Waldorf, MD- On Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 1:00 a.m., the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Copley Avenue in Waldorf, MD for a reported structure fire.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Upon arrival, they discovered two outdoor sheds engulfed. Twelve members of the fire department responded and got the blaze under control in approximately five minutes. After gaining control of the scene, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Region was called.

According to the preliminary report, the cause and area of origin are still under investigation. The Fire Marshal estimates the damage to the structure and contents to be $3000.00. No injuries or deaths were reported with this incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.

