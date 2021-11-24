LEONARDTOWN,MD– Grimm + Parker Architects were awarded the AIA Chesapeake Bay 2021 Merit Award forNon-Residential New Construction for the Leonardtown Library & Garvey Senior Activity Center facility.

The award was presented during a virtual ceremony that recognized multiple winners in various Excellence in Design categories.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County approved funding for the Leonardtown Library & Garvey Senior Activity Center project in FY2018, and construction was completed in 2020. The building features a multiuse space, including a full-service library and several areas for activities and programs.

Commissioner President Randy Guys said, “We are so proud of this facility and the wonderful amenities that are available to our citizens. I want to extend congratulations to the Department of Public Works & Transportation for their leadership throughout the project.”

For more information on the Leonardtown Library & Garvey Senior Activity Center facility, please visit www.stmarysmd.com.

Like this: Like Loading...