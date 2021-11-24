The Maryland Department of Natural Resources offers holiday shoppers the opportunity to buy one gift for a loved one, for future generations, and for the environment.. The Gift of Trees is a program where Marylanders purchase native trees — either a single tree or a grove of 10 trees — for planting in honor of a celebration, commemoration, or observation.

A Gift of Trees certificate suitable for framing will be issued and mailed out within a week or two of order. All trees will be planted in the next growing season – either spring or fall – to promote optimal growth and survival. Orders must be placed by Dec. 17 to ensure certificate delivery in time for Christmas.

All trees will be planted in locations that will benefit from them the most, including parks, playgrounds and schoolyards; cities and towns; and along creeks and streams. Maryland Forest Service staff help choose the appropriate location and species to best assure the tree flourishes well into the future.

Trees can be ordered online or via mail (a separate order form should be used for each recipient) along with a check made payable to: Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Forest Service, Tawes State Office Building, E-1, Annapolis, Maryland 21401.

Like this: Like Loading...