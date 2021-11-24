St. Mary’s City, MD- St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Office of Institutional Advancement has won an array of national awards recently, including three from the Education Digital Marketing awards, two from the 2021 APEX Awards, and one in the National Council for the Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) Circle of Excellence competition.

The Education Digital Marketing awards granted a Gold award in the COVID Response category for the 2020 Reopening SMCM – The St. Mary’s Way website, signage, and COVID-related communication. Another Gold was awarded in the microsite category for the Honoring the Enslaved website surrounding the College’s 2020 dedication of the Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland. The dedication video itself – From Absence to Presence – received a Silver award.

Entries were received for the Education Digital Marketing Awards from colleges, universities, and secondary schools across the country. Judges consisted of a national panel of education marketers, advertising creative directors, marketing and advertising professionals. Over 1,000 entries were received with Gold awards granted to 222 institutions and silver awards granted to 125 institutions.

The 2021 APEX Awards bestowed both a Grand Award as well as Best of Show for the dedication of the Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland.

The APEX Awards are based on excellence in graphic design, editorial content, and the ability to achieve overall communications excellence. APEX Grand Awards honor the outstanding works in each main category; 100 Grand Awards were presented to honor outstanding work in 13 major categories.

Finally, a Silver award was awarded in the National CASE Circle of Excellence competition for Giving Tuesday 2020, in which the College raised $287,937 from more than 2,000 donors.

The CASE Circle of Excellence Awards showcase outstanding work in advancement services, alumni relations, communications, fundraising, and marketing. From the judges: “An incredible amount of work went into this campaign! Clearly, the work that was done across departments helped this event be a success.”

