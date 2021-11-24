LATHAM, N.Y. – Junior defender Nefret Perunko (Salisbury, Md./James M. Bennett) was named to the 2021 United East Conference Women’s Soccer All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Nefret Perunko dribbling vs. Shenandoah (9.5.21) Credit: Bill Wood

The nine-member United East All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. Student-athletes selected to the All-Sportsmanship Team demonstrate fair play, graciousness in victory, and respectfulness in defeat. Everyone has been chosen by their coach as a representative who embodies the Division III spirit.

Perunko played in all 19 games with 15 starts. She was part of the United East’s stingiest defense, which recorded a conference-best 0.67 team goals-against average as well as a league second-best nine shutouts. Perunko was also an asset offensively, assisting on the game-winning goal in the Seahawks’ 2-1 victory over Methodist University on September 12.

As an English major and educational studies minor, Perunko boasts a 3.96 cumulative grade point average and has made the Dean’s List every semester. She has also been named to two conference All-Academic Teams.



