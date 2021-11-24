Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) hosted its 2021 Middle School Archery Tournament on Nov. 19 at Milton M. Somers Middle School. Archers from the county’s public middle schools participated, divided by grade level into boy and girl teams. The top boy and girl archer by grade were recognized, as well as teams overall.

Dacari Martin, a seventh-grade student at Mattawoman Middle School, lines up the arrow with the target at the Charles County Public Schools Middle School Archery Tournament.

Top archers:

Rylie Rich, sixth grade, Piccowaxen Middle School, 139 points.

Chandler Robinson, sixth grade, Matthew Henson Middle School, 144 points.

Aubriana Harrington, seventh grade, Henson, 133 points.

Colton Scott, seventh grade, Henson, 104 points.

Devin Embrey, eighth grade, Henson, 104 points.

Mason Truesdell, eighth grade, Piccowaxen, 160 points.

Team winners also are chosen at each grade level. The following teams earned first, second or third place:

Marli Vaccaro, front, a seventh grader at Theodore G. Davis Middle School, prepares to hit the target at the CCPS middle school archery tournament hosted at Milton M. Somers Middle School.

Sixth-grade girls:

Theodore G. Davis, first place, 199 points.

Henson, second place, 187 points.

Piccowaxen, third place, 182 points.

Sixth-grade boys:

Piccowaxen, first place, 272 points.

Henson, second place, 225 points.

Davis, third place, 150 points.

Seventh-grade girls:

Henson, first place, 244 points.

Somers, second grade, 155 points.

Davis, third place, 137 points.

Seventh grader Tamahri Cannaday of Matthew Henson Middle School, right, goes over his score with Henson physical education teacher, Chris Brown, and Pat Ganter, center, PE teacher at Piccowaxen Middle School.

Seventh-grade boys:

Somers, first place, 186 points.

Henson, second place, 179 points.

Davis, third place, 149 points.

Eighth-grade girls:

Henson, first place, 182 points.

Davis, second place, 162 points.

Piccowaxen, third place, 157 points.

Eighth-grade boys:

Piccowaxen, first place, 304 points.

Davis, second place, 253 points.

Henson, third place, 244 points.

Emily Cooley, a General Smallwood Middle School seventh grader, prepares for the middle school archery tournament.

Overall team totals:

Henson, 1,261 points.

Piccowaxen, 1,137 points.

Davis, 1,050 points.

Somers, 891 points.

Smallwood, 400 points.

Mattawoman, 310 points.

Like this: Like Loading...