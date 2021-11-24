Finding effective legal representation is the only way to secure the best outcome when making a personal injury claim.

Of course, this is easier said than done, as there is a multitude of attorneys ready and willing to take on this type of case for clients. So how can you single out the top operators and secure their services successfully?

Make use of personal recommendations

Friends, family, and work colleagues can be good sources of recommendations for solicitors. Anyone who has had first-hand experience of working with a particular legal professional or law firm will give you a good idea of what to expect.

Of course, this only makes sense if the attorney being recommended actually has expertise in personal injury law. If they don’t, then you are better off looking for representation from the likes of Humbert Polito and James Harrington , as they specialize in handling personal injury cases ranging from accidents at work to automotive incidents and beyond.

Don’t let geography be a deciding factor

In the internet age, there really is no need to opt for a personal injury lawyer based on their location alone.

While you can still get great results from choosing a local law firm, if you find better representation is available to further afield, this should not stop you from securing it.

Being able to communicate with your attorney via everything from email and text messages to video calls and phone conversations will allow you to broaden your horizons, and is especially useful for people who live in remote regions.

Seek out online feedback

If you don’t know anyone who can give you a personal recommendation for a personal injury lawyer, or you want a second opinion on one that has been suggested to you, a quick online search is your most powerful tool.

Lots of people leave reviews of attorneys for others to see, with positive and negative feedback alike proving instructive when you come to make your decision.

You can even search social media to see what clients are saying about the lawyers they have worked with in the past, giving you an unsanitized insight into their abilities.

Be wary of implausible promises

Personal injury lawyers can be expected to accept cases that they believe they have a high likelihood of winning, so if they seem confident about their chances of success when you get in touch, then this is not a red flag in isolation.

What should make you suspicious is if an attorney promises that your case will be done and dusted in a short amount of time, especially if they make this assertion before they have been apprised of the full facts of the matter at hand.

Some personal injury claims can be dealt with swiftly, while others can take a lot longer to conclude satisfactorily. Any kind of unfounded certainty with regards to timescales is perhaps a sign that an attorney is willing to bend the truth just to get you signed up as a customer.

Let your intuition lead you

You can do all of the research and background checks you like, but at the end of the day, your own impressions of an attorney will be a good gauge of whether they are worth working with.

If someone strikes you as a professional, knowledgeable and approachable lawyer, then this is probably the case. If, on the other hand, you struggle to get straight answers or have to wait a while for responses to your messages, then it will probably be worth looking elsewhere for legal representation.

