ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today thanked Marylanders for shopping and eating local by incorporating products that were grown, produced, or harvested in Maryland into their Thanksgiving meals.

This holiday season, be sure to say thanks to a local farmer, and consider shopping and eating local for your Thanksgiving dinner,” said Governor Hogan. “I want to wish you and your families a safe, happy, and blessed Thanksgiving.”

Agriculture continues to be Maryland’s leading industry. The state is home to more than 160 turkey farms that sell approximately 100,000 turkeys annually, and Maryland farmers harvest nearly 7,000 acres of potatoes, green beans, and pumpkins each year.

To find local products, Marylanders can visit MarylandsBest.net/.

